Wausau 525 hosts 14th annual Snowmobile Championship

The Wausau 525 Snowmobile Championship created in memory of Flip Merwin, who died in the Eagle River World Championships in 2003, marks its 14th year.

Flip's father, Ralph Merwin said the family was hesitant at first, but they decided to go through to keep his memory alive.

"I'm sure he would be very proud of all this and he'd be happy to see this is happening in his name and for the sport," Merwin said. "We did it for all the races that he raced with and a lot of good friends that he had, it's been very special ever since."

Drivers said this race means more than most, as they race with Flip on their minds.

"[It] feels a little bit more special here racing for Flip and his memorial and so it feels good," last years 525 Champion Gunnar Sterne said.

Several drivers made their way to the Wausau track Friday, getting ready just one week after many of them also competed in the Eagle River World Championships.

"I don't know if it's hit me yet," the 2018 Eagle River World Champion Blaine Stephenson said.

The champion himself, hopes to get some more wins under his belt this weekend.

As for Sterne, who had a couple accidents last weekend, he hopes to come home with a second consecutive win in the Wausau 525 Snowmobile Championship.

"We're looking forward to coming here, bouncing back this weekend," Sterne said.

Sterne told Newsline 9 the 525 race means more than most.

"I love seeing the stories about Flip's fund on Facebook. All the money they're raising for kids around here it makes me as a driver feel like what we're doing on the track is helping the community here in Wausau," Sterne said.

Tickets for the event are $15 a day or $25 for the whole weekend.

