Rachu restores UW-Marathon County women's basketball program, aims for scholarship

In a stunning rise from mediocrity to superiority, the UW-Marathon County women's basketball team has amazed the Wisconsin Collegiate Conference. The Huskies turned a 3-16 record in 2016 into an 13-0 record this year, all thanks to a local player who stayed home.

The catalyst behind this rags to riches story is Morgan Rachu, the Marathon High School product and 2017 WCC Women's Basketball Player of the Year.

"My grandpa will tell me to run a lap after I played a game just because I could've played harder... There's always room to improve,” Rachu said.

Describing Rachu as modest is an understatement.

“The best part about Morgan is it's not about her; she is a true team player," Huskies head coach Michael De Buhr said.

The sophomore is averaging a staggering 37 points per game, leading the conference in points and rebounds.

“I don't like getting singled-out because that is not the kind of player I am,” Rachu said. “I like to focus on more of a team aspect. It's such a quiet amount of points that I score. I honestly have no idea that that is how much I am scoring.”

“It's great when the best player on your team is the hardest worker. She comes to practice, positive attitude, ready to go and the other players just feed off that.”

It may come as a shock that Rachu, the girl who led the Red Raiders to the 2016 state tournament, chose to play at a 2-year college rather than a Division III program like UW-Stevens Point, but she says, it was a no-brainer.

“It's easier to get generals out of the way, instead of paying for a larger tuition and coming here, it's really local--everyone feels like family,” Rachu explained.

“Having your parents and friends still come around and watch you play is really nice; during the national anthem I always get teary-eyed just because I'm happy that I have the support I do.”

With the success of the huskies women's basketball team, a conference and state title are in the cards. Achieving those could get Rachu the scholarship she's been holding out for.

“I'm hoping that good things will come,” Rachu said. “Maybe just advance to an upper D-2, D-1. I think that would be really exciting. It's something I've been dreaming about and working for and I think if it came true, it would be really exciting.”

Rachu is still polishing her recruiting tape, but her preference to stay local is paying off. She has received interest from a couple of schools including Northern Michigan. Rachu says it's a thrilling process and she's ready to see where she lands next.