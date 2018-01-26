Mosinee fire chief, deputy chief had similar paths before resignation

Former Mosinee Fire Chief Doug Jennings and former Deputy Chief Emily Dobeck were professionally connected long before coming to the department.

Both high-ranking firefighters resigned earlier this week.

Dobeck was a student at Northcentral Technical College from 2009-2016, taking multiple semesters off in between, according to officials at the school.

Jennings began working at the College full time in 2010. He resigned in March 2016. Dobeck received her diploma May 2016.

They both joined. S.A.F.E.R when the department launched in 2014. Jennings came on as captain. Dobeck was promoted to captain in 2016, according to Chief Matt Savage.

Jennings then joined the Mosinee Fire District as chief in April 2016. Dobeck then joined three months later as the EMS chief. She was promoted to deputy chief in early 2017, according to Shane VanderWaal, the fire district's legal counsel.

On Wednesday, the Mosinee Fire District Board met and decided to place Jennings on leave. Dobeck was present at the meeting, and resigned. Jennings resigned the next day.

In Dobeck's resignation letters to both S.A.F.E.R and the Mosinee Fire District, she said the move was the best decision given "obstacles" she has "had to endure over the last few years."