SPASH gearing up to host state's best teams and players in annual Border Battle showcase

Some of the best high school basketball talent from Wisconsin and Minnesota will be in Stevens Point on Saturday for the annual border battle showcase, hosted by SPASH.

Local squads like Pacelli and SPASH will play as well as the reigning Division 2 (La Crosse Central) and Division 3 (Xavier) state champions from Wisconsin.

The star-studded lineup features Kaukauna's Jordan McCabe - who will play at West Virginia next year.

"What a great event for basketball junkies and the average basketball fan that wants to come out and see the top teams in Wisconsin and Minnesota," SPASH athletic director Mike Blair said. "Seven straight games starting at 10 a.m."

"It's going to be a great day of basketball."

"It's almost like a big wedding," Blair continued. "You just have to get everything prepared and hope everything comes off great."