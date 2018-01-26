Friday Sports Report: Stratford girls beat Newman to stay alive in Marawood-South

Here are Friday's local scores are reported to the WAOW sports office.More >>
Here are Friday's local scores are reported to the WAOW sports office.More >>
Some of the best basketball talent from Wisconsin and Minnesota will be in Stevens Point for Saturday's annual border battle showcase.More >>
Some of the best basketball talent from Wisconsin and Minnesota will be in Stevens Point for Saturday's annual border battle showcase.More >>
Thursday's high school sports scores as reported to the WAOW Sports Office.More >>
Thursday's high school sports scores as reported to the WAOW Sports Office.More >>
D.C. Everest makes the short trip to Marathon Park in search of its first road win against Wausau West since 2013.More >>
D.C. Everest makes the short trip to Marathon Park in search of its first road win against Wausau West since 2013.More >>
The Pointers men's basketball team lost its first conference game Wednesday, falling at UW Oshkosh 68-53.More >>
The Pointers men's basketball team lost its first conference game Wednesday, falling at UW Oshkosh 68-53.More >>
Already committed to play Division I hockey at Western Michigan, Barrett Brooks is in the midst of a breakout year. The SPASH forward leads the Wisconsin Valley Conference in total points but always makes sure he's a role model first.More >>
Already committed to play Division I hockey at Western Michigan, Barrett Brooks is in the midst of a breakout year. The SPASH forward leads the Wisconsin Valley Conference in total points but always makes sure he's a role model first.More >>
SPASH senior Drew Blair scored 44 points to power the Panthers to a 59-56 road win over Marshfield Tuesday night.More >>
SPASH senior Drew Blair scored 44 points to power the Panthers to a 59-56 road win over Marshfield Tuesday night.More >>
Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union.More >>
Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union.More >>
Amherst high school's star quarterback has found a home at the next level. A few months removed from leading his Falcons to a third straight Division 5 state championship, the senior has verbally committed to play at University of Minnesota Duluth, head coach Mark Lusic told Newsline 9.More >>
Amherst high school's star quarterback has found a home at the next level. A few months removed from leading his Falcons to a third straight Division 5 state championship, the senior has verbally committed to play at University of Minnesota Duluth, head coach Mark Lusic told Newsline 9.More >>
These are Friday's local high school scores as reported to the WAOW Sports office.More >>
These are Friday's local high school scores as reported to the WAOW Sports office.More >>