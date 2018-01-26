Friday Sports Report: Stratford girls beat Newman to stay alive - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Friday Sports Report: Stratford girls beat Newman to stay alive in Marawood-South

Posted:

Boys Basketball
Almond-Bancroft 85, Tri-County 49
Auburndale 64, Spencer 54 
Coleman 59, Suring 49
Gillett 50, Oneida Nation 38 
Grantsburg 81, Frederic 36
Manawa 77, Bowler 32 
Medford 64, Ashland 41 
Merrill 58, Wausau West 56
Ladysmith 55, Chequamegon 39 
Northland Lutheran 75, Marion 53 
Pacelli 56, Pittsville 51
Phillips 64, Northland Pines 53
Rhinelander 53, Lakeland 51
Stratford 53, Newman Catholic 47 
Superior 61, Cloquet 58 
Three Lakes 76, Florence 62
Wild Rose 68, Rosholt 62
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 91, Menominee Indian 74

Girls Basketball
Amherst 72, Iola-Scandinavia 26
Assumption 77, Edgar 35 
Athens 78, Phillips 70
Bonduel 55, Weyauwega-Fremont 41
Bowler 54, Manawa 47
Colby 59, Loyal 38 
Colfax 46, Elk Mound 39
D.C. Everest 75, Wausau East 29
Eau Claire North 47, Superior 21 
Frederic 45, Grantsburg 38
Lakeland 65, Rhinelander 63
Manitowoc Lincoln 61, Ashwaubenon 57
Marathon 51, Auburndale 40 
Marshfield 75, Wisconsin Rapids 55
Medford 63, Ashland 37
Merrill 63, Wausau West 62
Pacelli 44, Pittsville 29 
South Shore 48, Mercer 27
Tomahawk 46, Antigo 39 
Wausaukee 47, Florence 39
Wild Rose 39, Rosholt 30 
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51, Menominee Indian 21

Boys Hockey
Onalaska 8, Menomonie 4
Rhinelander 6, Pacelli 5 
Sun Prairie 5, Waunakee 4
Tomahawk 3, LUHS 2 OT

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.