Wisconsin Vietnam War veteran gets honorary diploma

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) -

A Wisconsin Vietnam War veteran has received an honorary high school diploma decades after attending high school.

The Chippewa Herald reports that more than 30 people gathered at Fill-Inn Station in Chippewa Falls to honor 67-year-old Mike Hebert.

Hebert didn't graduate from Chippewa Falls Senior High School because he enlisted in the Marines when he was a freshman in 1967. He spent two tours in Vietnam before returning to Chippewa Falls in 1971 to work at Berry Plastics.

Wayne Steinmetz, an old friend and fellow veteran, began working on getting Hebert an honorary diploma last year.

The Chippewa Falls school board approved granting Hebert an honorary degree last year.

Chippewa Falls schools superintendent Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos says the district will work to honor other veterans in similar situations.

