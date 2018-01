A 31 year-old woman is in the hospital after she was shot in a home on the 1000 block of E 5th st in the City of Shawano, according to a press release.

Authorities said it happened at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

When officers got to the scene, the 31 year-old woman had a gunshot wound and was transported with life-threatening injuries.

Police said it was a targeted attack and the public is not in any danger.

Shawano Police are investigating many leads and anyone with information is asked to call 715-524-4545.

Further information won't be released until at least Monday, according to the release.