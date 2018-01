Downtown Wausau welcomed thousands for the annual Winter Fest on Saturday.

The event had a day full of free activities for the whole family to enjoy including, ice skating, a snow slide, horse-drawn carriage rides, ice sculptures, mac-n-cheese contest, art projects, cookie decorating and more.

A dog weight pull competition was also in the center of downtown for families to see.

Marvin Stringfield of Cambria, has brought his dogs to the Winter Fest for the past three years and he said every year this is an event he always looks forward to.

"I think it's great, it brings the community together. It's done a lot for the downtown," he said.

The snow slide will be open to the public until the snow melts.