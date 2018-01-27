Stratford wrestling marches to 5th straight Marawood Conference championship

The Stratford wrestling team continues to impress and prove why it is worthy of recognition and praise. The Tigers continue to dominate this season, winning it's fifth-straight Division 3 title at the Bi-State Wrestling Classic in December, and rolling to it's fifth straight Marawood Conference Championship on Saturday.

Ten Tigers represented Stratford in the finals; Edgar and Marathon each had five.

"This group of kids, they work hard in the off season, put a lot of hours in and they really come together on the mat this year. Practices are fun, they're laughing, they're working hard. It's neat to see the success this year," Stratford head coach Joe Schwabe said.

Manny Drexler (106 pounds), the junior standout, controlled his match against Marathon's Dane Klinger. Drexler became a three-time Marawood champ.

A.J. Schoenfuss won the 132-pound title; he becomes the 15th wrestler to win four Marawood Conference titles.

Jeremy Schoenherr racked up the points for Stratford. Schoenherr got the tech fall. He claimed the 145-pound title, becoming the 16th wrestler to win four Marawood Conference titles.

"There are tough teams in the Marawood every year, so to be able to be on top of them, even if it's by one point, it's kind of nice and we're happy when we're able to do that. Hopefully the middle school kids see that and they keep rolling and we try to stay competitive," Schwabe said.

Manny's older brother, Jake Drexler (152), wouldn't let him down. He came out on top for his third conference crown, defeating Edgar's Ty Guden in the process.