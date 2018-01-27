2018 Border Battle: SPASH competes hard but falls 73-68, Pacelli - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

2018 Border Battle: SPASH competes hard but falls 73-68, Pacelli takes care of business

Posted:
By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
STEVENS POINT Wis. (WAOW) -

2018 Border Battle Results:

De Soto (WI) 38 Heritage Christian (MN) 27
Pacelli (WI) 61 Spring Grove (MN) 48
Lake City (MN) 84 Prescott (WI) 77
Kaukauna (WI) 122 Minneapolis North (MN) 103
Xavier (WI) 74 Minnetonka (MN) 59
La Crosse Central (WI) 65 North St. Paul (MN) 60
Minnehaha Academy (MN) 73 SPASH (WI) 68

