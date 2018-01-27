2018 Border Battle: SPASH competes hard but falls 73-68, Pacelli takes care of business

Sports Minute: Here is the latest Wisconsin sports news from The Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Jaden Schwartz scored with 2:27 remaining during a 4-on-4 situation and the St. Louis Blues beat the Wild 2-1 on Friday night to leave Minnesota with a 2-0 lead

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points and 13 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Brooklyn Nets 116-91. Antetokounmpo returned after sitting out two games to manage chronic pain in his right knee.

