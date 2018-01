A crash in Iron County left one person dead and one injured early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a 45-year-old woman was driving southbound on U.S Highway 51 near County Highway CC around 2:30 a.m.

Officials said her car crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 32-year-old man was driving the other car, he was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting the investigation for the crash.