Scientists say humans could eventually catch something called zombie deer disease.

Also called chronic wasting disease, it infects the nervous systems of deer and elk, negatively affecting the spinal cord, brain and other body parts until death.

The disease has been identified in at least 22 states and two Canadian provinces, according to the CDC.

Researchers at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency exposed 18 macaque monkeys to CWD through several different methods, and three of the five animals tested positive for the condition.

Two of the three monkeys developed anxiety, tremors and loss of bodily control. Even more alarming - an animal can live up to two years before showing symptoms of CWD.