Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigns as top GOP finance chairman - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigns as top GOP finance chairman

Posted:

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

Wynn has been a prolific Republican donor and led the RNC's fundraising efforts during President Donald Trump's first year.

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement Saturday that she accepted Wynn's resignation.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that a number of women said they were harassed or assaulted by Wynn, the chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts.

Wynn has denied the allegations.

Wynn's resignation was first reported by Politico.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.