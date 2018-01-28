Baby-sitter accidentally shoots boy in face in SW Wisconsin

LIVINGSTON, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities say an 8-year-old boy faces a long recovery after he was accidentally shot in the face by his baby-sitter in southwestern Wisconsin.

Grant County deputies responded Thursday night to a child who was shot at a home in Livingston.

Authorities say a 13-year-old boy and his 8-year-old cousin were home alone. The teen had learned the combination to a safe, opened it and removed a .22-caliber rifle.

The sheriff's office says the teen loaded and unloaded the rifle several times. At one point, he discharged the rifle, thinking it was not loaded. But there was one round in the rifle, which discharged and struck the 8-year-old just below the left nostril.

WISC-TV reports the boy was flown to the University of Iowa Hospital, where he's in stable condition.