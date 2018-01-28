Future brides and grooms enjoy Signs of Love Bridal Show

Brides and grooms to-be filled the Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center on Sunday.

Wedding vendors at the WIFC Signs of Love Bridal Show promoted their business and helped people plan their special day.

The event included a fashion show to model dresses, food vendors, and wedding venues.

Directors said due to social media being apart of everyday life, the wedding business has grown significantly.

"The way to reach brides and connect is amazing before this was all we had," said owner of Elegant Occasions Greta Wood. "But now we can reach them through so many methods and continue to communicate with them."

The bridal show will come back again in the fall, but a date has not been set yet.