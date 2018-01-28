1 dead after snowmobile crash in Vilas County

A snowmobile crash in Vilas County left one person dead Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Vilas County Sheriff's Department, they received a call at 2:17 p.m. reporting the crash in the area of Forest Rd. and Big Portage Lake Rd. in the Town of Land O' Lakes.

They identified the driver as 43-year-old Shawn Sarver from Metamora, Illinois. They said he was driving off the marked snowmobile trail when he hit a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

The accident is still under investigation.