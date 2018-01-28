Gunnar Sterne defends Wausau 525 title, two-time champion

It is the 14th year of snowmobile racing in Wausau and 20 of the best snowmobilers came in town for two days as part of the ten event TLR Cup Tour.

Last week in Eagle River, a new winner, Blaine Stephenson, was crowned at the World Championship Snowmobile Derby, but the same cannot be said about the Wausau 525.

After coming in second place on Saturday behind Travis MacDonald, Gunnar Sterne of West Chicago managed to take and hold onto the lead in the 15 lap race.

"That was the goal coming in here with Sunday being the bigger race here; getting that banner up again is pretty cool,” Sterne said. “I thought I had a good start. Towards the end, I was getting a little loose and I knew I was slowing down, so I wasn't really sure how close they were behind me, but I knew there were only a couple of laps left. I knew I could hang on.”

With the win, Sterne defends his title for the second straight year at the Wausau 525.

“Coming here, hopefully years later when this place is still here and people are still racing, and getting to see your face up there is pretty special,” Sterne said.

Sterne says after making some adjustments with his team and his family, the win was exactly what they were hoping for.

“It was a great day here in Wausau. I love coming here and I hope to be back next year," Sterne said.

Sterne hangs onto his lead; halfway through the ten-event tour, Sterne has 244 points, just eight points ahead of MacDonald and one step closer to the $100,000.

TLR Cup Champ 440 FINAL:

1st- #220 Gunnar Sterne – West Chicago, Illinois

2nd- #51 Glen Hart – Winnipeg, Manitoba

3rd- #7NY Nick LaGoy – Morrisonville, New York