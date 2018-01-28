Annual Bob and Rocco Gun show comes to Central Wisconsin

Vendors from all over the Badger state display their merchandise at the annual Bob & Rocco Gun Show on Sunday.

Inside the Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center in Rothschild, knives, guns, and even clothes laid out on tables as people walked through.

Directors said as the years go by more and more vendors sign up.

"It's great, now vendors will sell more than just guns, but even food and more hunting gear," said director Ron Martian.

The event will continue to go on as it travels throughout the state.