Annual Bob and Rocco Gun show comes to Central Wisconsin - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Annual Bob and Rocco Gun show comes to Central Wisconsin

Posted:
By Mimi Mitrovic, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) -

Vendors from all over the Badger state display their merchandise at the annual Bob & Rocco Gun Show on Sunday.

Inside the Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center in Rothschild, knives, guns, and even clothes laid out on tables as people walked through.

Directors said as the years go by more and more vendors sign up.

"It's great, now vendors will sell more than just guns, but even food and more hunting gear," said director Ron Martian.

The event will continue to go on as it travels throughout the state.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.