A Marshfield student prepares to perform in New York

Famous artists such as Bob Dylan and The Beatles performed at the Carnegie Hall in New York, and now a Marshfield boy will be on the list.

Guo is a 12-year-old seventh grader at Marshfield Middle School and has played piano since he was five.

He said he always wanted to play at the legendary stage. Now his dream will come true next month.

Guo will play Mozart's first movement of Sonata in C Major. He will be the first soloist from the Wausau Conservatory Of Music to perform at the venue.

"I'm going to be proud," he said.

Guo practices everyday for at least an hour, and he said his mother helps him keep motivated to do so. He mostly plays classical music.

Lily Chia Brissman has taught Guo at the conservatory for two years, and said he's a devoted student with flawless techniques.

"It's very hard to tell that he played a hard note," Brissman said.

She said she's confident that Guo will perform fine in New York, because of his dedication and how well he concentrates.

"Every time we pick a piece he comes out with flying colors," she said.

Guo also plays violin, but said piano is his favorite.

"I kind of feel the music when I'm playing," he said.

Guo will perform his piece on February 3rd in New York, and his family will watch and cheer him on.