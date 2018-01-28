Party on Lake Wausau causing controversy

An alleged party on Lake Wausau is at the center of controversy. It all started with a Facebook video of a person walking along Lake Wausau showing litter on the ice.

The person said there was a party on the ice Friday evening into Saturday morning and that the people left pallets stacked up, which they had burned, along with street signs on the ice. Garbage was also shown littering the ice. The person then called on police and the DNR to make sure the ice stays clean.

Afterward, the Everest Metro Police Department posted to Facebook saying that they received calls Friday evening into Saturday morning and gave out several citations. They said the suspects then cleaned up the lake while being monitored by police.

A viewer sent Newsline 9 video of people cleaning up the ice and posted it to Facebook saying they just want the drama to stop.

The original Facebook video has hundreds of shares and more than 50,000 views.