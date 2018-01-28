Party on Lake Wausau causing controversy

Former Mosinee Fire Chief Doug Jennings and former Deputy Chief Emily Dobeck were professionally connected long before coming to the department.More >>
Former Mosinee Fire Chief Doug Jennings and former Deputy Chief Emily Dobeck were professionally connected long before coming to the department.More >>
A crash in Vilas County left one person dead Saturday afternoon.More >>
A crash in Vilas County left one person dead Saturday afternoon.More >>
An alleged party on Lake Wausau is at the center of controversy. It all started with a Facebook video of a person walking along Lake Wausau showing litter on the ice.More >>
An alleged party on Lake Wausau is at the center of controversy. It all started with a Facebook video of a person walking along Lake Wausau showing litter on the ice.More >>
Cooler through Monday, flurries possible tonight and Sunday.More >>
Cooler through Monday, flurries possible tonight and Sunday.More >>
A crash in Iron County left one person dead and one injured early Sunday morning.More >>
A crash in Iron County left one person dead and one injured early Sunday morning.More >>