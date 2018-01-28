Top 5 Plays of the Week: Jan. 28, 2018 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Top 5 Plays of the Week: Jan. 28, 2018

Posted:
By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union.

No. 5 - SPASH's Drew Blair drills a three from nearly 25 feet. He had 40 points in the Border Battle.

No. 4 - Quinn Steckbauer knifes his way through the defense and flips one in. Merrill sits in second place in the WVC.

No. 3 - Blaire Lindner threads to pass between two defenders. Stratford girls basketball is 9-1 in its last 10 games. 

No. 2 - Ben Weller with a nice move to slot one home. D.C. Everest hockey falls to Wausau West.

No. 1 - Tick, tack, toe. Everest boys basketball puts on a clinic. 

