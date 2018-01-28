Top 5 Plays of the Week: Jan. 28, 2018

Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union.More >>
Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union.More >>
On Saturday, SPASH hosted the 12th annual Border Battle between Minnesota and Wisconsin.More >>
On Saturday, SPASH hosted the 12th annual Border Battle between Minnesota and Wisconsin.More >>
The Stratford wrestling team continues to impress and prove why it is worthy of recognition and praise.More >>
The Stratford wrestling team continues to impress and prove why it is worthy of recognition and praise.More >>
Here are Friday's local scores are reported to the WAOW sports office.More >>
Here are Friday's local scores are reported to the WAOW sports office.More >>
Some of the best basketball talent from Wisconsin and Minnesota will be in Stevens Point for Saturday's annual border battle showcase.More >>
Some of the best basketball talent from Wisconsin and Minnesota will be in Stevens Point for Saturday's annual border battle showcase.More >>
Thursday's high school sports scores as reported to the WAOW Sports Office.More >>
Thursday's high school sports scores as reported to the WAOW Sports Office.More >>
D.C. Everest makes the short trip to Marathon Park in search of its first road win against Wausau West since 2013.More >>
D.C. Everest makes the short trip to Marathon Park in search of its first road win against Wausau West since 2013.More >>
The Pointers men's basketball team lost its first conference game Wednesday, falling at UW Oshkosh 68-53.More >>
The Pointers men's basketball team lost its first conference game Wednesday, falling at UW Oshkosh 68-53.More >>
Already committed to play Division I hockey at Western Michigan, Barrett Brooks is in the midst of a breakout year. The SPASH forward leads the Wisconsin Valley Conference in total points but always makes sure he's a role model first.More >>
Already committed to play Division I hockey at Western Michigan, Barrett Brooks is in the midst of a breakout year. The SPASH forward leads the Wisconsin Valley Conference in total points but always makes sure he's a role model first.More >>
SPASH senior Drew Blair scored 44 points to power the Panthers to a 59-56 road win over Marshfield Tuesday night.More >>
SPASH senior Drew Blair scored 44 points to power the Panthers to a 59-56 road win over Marshfield Tuesday night.More >>