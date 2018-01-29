UPDATE: 2 Denver men arrested in weekend Shawano shooting

A 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, both from Denver, Colo., are in custody after a weekend shooting in Shawano, according to the police department.

A 31-year-old Shawano woman who was shot is recovering at a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

The names of the suspects, nor the victim, have not been released.

The shooting happened on the 1000 block of E. 5th Street around 3:38 a.m. Saturday morning.

The pair of suspects were arrested shortly after noon Saturday.

Police said it was a targeted attack and the public is not in any danger.

The gun believed to be used in the crime was recovered, according to the release.