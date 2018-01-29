Milwaukee boy posthumously receives national award

A 10-year-old boy who died in a house fire trying to save his cousin was honored by Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Sunday.

Kevin Little Jr. was trapped in a house fire near North 36th St. and Silver Spring Dr. in 2015 while attempting to rescue his two-year-old cousin. Both children died of their injures.

Little’s parents on Sunday were presented with the Carnegie Medal, a century-old national award that’s given to people who commit heroic acts to save the lives of others. Eighteen people were recognized by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission this year.

Little was the youngest recipient and the only person from the state of Wisconsin.

"I feel like a proud dad. I don’t want my son to be gone, but I’m just happy for him, I’m happy everybody here to support him and they still show him love,” said Kevin Little, Sr.

A special service was held at Hephatha Lutheran Church in honor of the posthumous award.

Little was nominated for the award by a captain from the Milwaukee Police Department.

The boy's stepfather, Michael Morgan, is serving a 71-year-sentence for the fire.