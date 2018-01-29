UPDATE: Names released in fatal Iron Co. crash

A crash in Iron County left one person dead and one injured early Sunday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Tracy Niehaus, 45, was driving southbound on U.S Highway 51 near County Highway CC around 2:30 a.m., the DOT said in a release.

Officials said her car crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Ryan Eilo, 32, was driving the other car, he was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting the investigation for the crash.