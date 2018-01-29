Postcards mailed to Marathon Co. residents impacted by uniform addressing plan

Postcards are being sent out to anyone impacted by Marathon County's uniform addressing effort, according to the county's readdressing website.

The cards explain the reasons for the change, the county-wide schedule for sign changes and when you can start using your new address.

20,000 local addresses and street names will be changed under the plan, meant to eliminate any duplicates. It will cost $1.2 million.

There's also a website set up with all of the project details. To view it, CLICK HERE.