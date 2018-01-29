Trial scheduled for former Packer Ahman Green

A jury trial has been scheduled for former Green Bay Packers player Ahman Green on a felony child abuse charge.

The trial has been slated for April 18 in Brown County, according to online court records.

Green has pleaded "not guilty" to charges of Child Abuse-Intentionally Cause Harm and Disorderly Conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, Green's then 15-year-old daughter told police she and her father had been arguing over dishes. She says he grabbed her, carried her into the kitchen, threw her against a cabinet and hit her.

Green admitted to authorities that hit had hit her with an open palm, according to the criminal complaint.

Green is the all-time leading rusher for the Green Bay Packers.