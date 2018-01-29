Hundreds gather for Merrill pastor's funeral

Hundreds of people gathered at a small church in Lincoln County to say their final goodbye to a beloved Merrill pastor.

James "Jim" Weiland died after getting badly hurt in a car crash.

He has served Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church since 1996, and had a strong impact on the community.

Weiland's funeral service was held at that church Monday morning.

"It's a real loss," said Bob Schuch, who knew Weiland for years.

But although the community mourned, they found solace in their faith and fellow church members.

"I think you're seeing it on people in here, they're hugging, they're laughing, they're telling stories," said Chris Revie, who attended the service. "And that's something Pastor would want to see."

After the service, Weiland was laid to rest at the Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery.