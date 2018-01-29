Cross-town rivals, Everest and West meet again

The Wausau West girls hoops team isn't looking quite as strong as they would have hoped behind new head coach Tom Weinkauf, but Tuesday the Warriors have a chance to turn their season around if they can upset cross-town rival, D.C. Everest.

"It' hasn't been great,” Warriors senior guard Shelby Samz said. “I know we can be doing better because there are a lot of things we need to work on still."

Wausau West has lost two of its last three conference games, sitting in third place in the Wisconsin Valley.

"It's just a challenge...It's a real big challenge,” Weinkauf said. “This is what you play basketball for, this is what you practice for - to play the good teams.”

The D.C. Everest girls have been rolling in recent weeks. The Evergreens are ranked 9th in the state and they'll go for their 10th straight win as they travel to West.

"It's always hard playing at West,” Evergreens senior point guard Taylor Petit said. “It's always a competition and West is a good team. You don't know how well they're going to shoot or how well they're going to play. It's one of my favorite games of the year, that's for sure."

Last time the rivals met up in mid-December, Everest came out on top by 6 points.

“We have to make sure we guard them tomorrow because when we played them over here, I felt like we were just lucky to get out of here with a win,” Evergreens head coach Matt Bullis said. “It was almost one of those games where whoever had the ball last was going to win."

"I guess you could say they finished the game and we didn't finish the game,” Weinkauf said. “We missed some shots, had a couple of turnovers, they made some free throws, and they did what good teams do."

Now, the Warriors have to try to pull off the upset without future Division I guard, Kadie Deaton, who suffered a sprained ankle three games ago and isn't expected to return Tuesday.

"Obviously we would like to have her there,” Weinkauf said. “She's a big part of our team. It's made a difference and changes our style of play a little bit and of course, it takes one of our weapons away."

Weinkauf say he hopes people see West as they sleeper team because the Warriors have the tools to end the Evergreens unbeaten conference record.

Tip off is set for 7:45 p.m.