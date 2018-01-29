United Way offers free online tax filing

Tax season is underway and with it can come stress and confusion over what tax credits you may be eligible for. To help, the United Way partnered with H&R Block to create a free online tax filing for people who meet a certain criteria.

"We hear from people every day who are in need of help with things like basic needs," said Sara Zieglmeier with the United Way Marathon County. "We actually hear from people quite often that they depend on their tax refund for help covering those expenses."

To be eligible, your household has to earn less than $66,000 per year.

"One of United Way's focus area is financial stability in the community, so it's really important to us that families in need get the maximum amount on their refund," said Zieglmeier.

According to the United Way, if you meet the criteria, you can file your taxes at myfreetaxes.com.