What to know about the super blue blood moon

A rare lunar phenomenon will take place on Jan. 31. It's called the super blue blood moon and it will take place just before daybreak.

The moon will be closer to Earth in its orbit, making it slightly bigger and brighter, known as a super moon. It will also be the second full moon of the month, known as a blue moon. The first full moon happened Jan. 1.

Right before daybreak there will also be a total lunar eclipse. The moon will have a reddish tint, known as a blood moon. Experts said it's extremely rare and hasn't happened for years. If the conditions are right, you'll be able to see it in central Wisconsin between 6 and 7 a.m.

"Check the weather, make sure you're not going to get up for no reason, if you're already getting up, share it with your kids, grand kids, cousins, see what you can see," said Chris Janssen, a professor at Wausau West High School.