Green Bay retains title as America's top football city for fans

For the second year in a row, Green Bay has been named as America's best football city in the nation.

WalletHub.com released its finding Monday.

The financial site compared more than 240 U.S. cities with at least one college or professional football team across 21 key metrics -- an increase from last year -- including average ticket prices to "fan friendliness."

Here are the Top 10 cities:

Green Bay

Pittsburgh

Dallas

Boston

New York City

Los Angeles

Glendale, AZ

Philadelphia

Oakland

Cincinnati

Rounding out the list in the 243rd spot: Jackson, Mississippi.