Janesville man arrested after firing shot at vehicle with people inside

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police officers arrest a man they say shot at his car with people inside.

No one was hurt in the incident Monday night in the 200 block of Westridge Road. Officers were called to a home around 9:10 p.m.

Investigators say this started as a domestic violence incident. In the driveway, the suspect, Alan W. Banner, 76, allegedly argued with victims and then shot the front tire of his vehicle while the victims were inside.

The Janesville Police Department said Banner then went back into his home and wouldn't come out. Members of the Crisis Negotiations Team were called in to help. The Janesville P.D. SWAT Team and others were activated.

Eventually, police say Banner responded to officers' calls. He came out of the home around 11:10 p.m. with the help of a negotiator.

Banner is being held at the Rock County Jail. He's tentatively charged with Disorderly Conduct and Recklessly Endangering Safety While Armed.