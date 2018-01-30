Two arrested in fatal Forest Co. heroin overdose - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Two arrested in fatal Forest Co. heroin overdose

By Cassandra Ambrosius
FOREST COUNTY

One person is dead and two people are behind bars in a heroin overdose death in Forest County, according to a press release from the sheriff's department.

Heather Bazille-Grisius and Joseph Grisius were arrested 5 days after a man was found dead at a home in Crandon on Saturday, Jan. 20, according to the sheriff's department. He is not being identified at this time. 

Heather Bazille-Grisius is expected to be charged with 2nd Degree Reckless homicide, along with a number of drug charges. Joseph Grisius is expected to be charged with drug charges, as well as possession of a concealed weapon. 

Heather is being held on a $75,000 bond, and Joseph is being held on a $15,000 bond.

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation and more arrests may occur.

