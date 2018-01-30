Ashland superintendent picked for same job in Wausau schools

Hundreds of people gathered at a small church in Lincoln County to say their final goodbye to a beloved Merrill pastor.More >>
Hundreds of people gathered at a small church in Lincoln County to say their final goodbye to a beloved Merrill pastor.More >>
A rare lunar phenomenon will take place on Jan. 31.More >>
A rare lunar phenomenon will take place on Jan. 31.More >>
A crash in Iron County left one person dead and one injured early Sunday morning.More >>
A crash in Iron County left one person dead and one injured early Sunday morning.More >>
Scientists say humans could eventually catch something called zombie deer disease.More >>
Scientists say humans could eventually catch something called zombie deer disease.More >>
An alleged party on Lake Wausau is at the center of controversy. It all started with a Facebook video of a person walking along Lake Wausau showing litter on the ice.More >>
An alleged party on Lake Wausau is at the center of controversy. It all started with a Facebook video of a person walking along Lake Wausau showing litter on the ice.More >>