Ashland superintendent picked for same job in Wausau schools

WAUSAU (WAOW) - The superintendent at Ashland School District has been offered a contract to take the same job for the Wausau School District, School Board President Lance Trollop said Tuesday.

Keith W. Hilts Jr. was one of two finalists who met behind closed doors with the school board Monday.

Final contract details are being worked out with a special school board meeting planned Monday to approve the deal, Trollop said.

In June, Michael Schwei, the district's director of curriculum and instruction, was named interim superintendent, taking over for Kathleen Williams, who retired after being superintendent since 2010.

Hilts has been the top administrator in Ashland since 2010. He has also held administrative jobs in Random Lake and Grafton. He earned an undergraduate bachelor of science degree in chemistry from Illinois State University in 1988.

The other finalist for the job, Larry W. Ouimette, superintendent of Lac du Flambeau School District, formerly was a middle school principal in Wausau for several years, beginning in the late 1990s.