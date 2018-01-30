DA: Marshfield man, 48, sexually assaulted 6-month-old boy in porn scheme

NEILLSVILLE (WAOW) - A 48-year-old Marshfield man sexually assaulted a six-month-old boy and took pictures of an older girl as a way to trade child pornography online, according to a Clark County criminal complaint.

Mark Bartz was charged Monday with repeated sexual assault of the boy in three incidents that took place in July and November while he was babysitting him and a two-year-old girl at a rural Spencer home, the complaint said.

A judge ordered Bartz jailed on a $50,000 cash bond with the condition he have no contact with anyone under age 18, court records said.

Bartz told FBI investigators he took pictures of the girl while she was on the toilet but did not have sexual contact with her "as she did not sexually interest him," the complaint said. He said he took pictures of her genitals because he knew he could trade them with other people interested in child pornography.

The complaint said Bartz communicated online with various people who "expressed similar interests in both obtaining child pornography and the sexual abuse of minors."