Child advocates to Facebook: Discontinue messaging app for kids

A new social media app designed for children under 13 will undermine their development and is beyond kids' understanding of privacy, child development experts and advocates told Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood asked the Facebook chief to discontinue Messenger Kids in a letter on Tuesday.

"Younger children are simply not ready to have social media accounts," it said. "They are not old enough to navigate the complexities of online relationships, which often lead to misunderstandings and conflicts even among more mature users."

Messenger Kids is a video calling and messaging app made for kids to connect with friends and family. Facebook says children can only connect with "parent-approved contacts."

But CCFC says preteens who already use other social media platforms won't be willing to switch to the app geared toward younger users, counter to Facebook's claims.

"Messenger Kids is not responding to a need -- it is creating one," CCFC said. "It appeals primarily to children who otherwise would not have their own social media accounts. It is disingenuous to use Facebook's failure to keep underage users off their platforms as a rationale for targeting younger children with a new product."

The group also pointed to a series of studies that found negative effects associated with social media by young individuals:

Social media use by teens is linked to significantly higher rates of depression.

Adolescents who spend an hour a day on social networks report less satisfaction with their lives.

Eighth-graders who use social media for 6 to 9 hours a week are 47 percent more likely to report they are unhappy.

Health problems can occur with increased social media use, including preteen girls idealizing thinness and teens having unhealthy sleeping habits.

"Messenger Kids will likely be the first social media platform widely used by elementary school children," the letter said. "But a growing body of research demonstrates that excessive use of digital devices and social media is harmful to children and teens, making it very likely this new app will undermine children's healthy development."

App Annie, an app analytics firm, said Messenger Kids has been downloaded about 80,000 times on iOS since it launched on Dec. 4. It’s been in the top 40 most popular kids’ apps since then. That sounds like a lukewarm reception at best.

