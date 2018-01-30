Charges recommended in Marshfield shelter assault

Charges have been recommended against a 13-year-old boy who is accused of assaulting a three-year-old girl at a transitional shelter in Marshfield.

Police say he admitted to touching her at the St. Vincent de Paul. The facility closed its doors back in December and the alleged incident happened in October.

The case was sent to the Wood County Human Services Department, because the suspect is a teen.

No names are being released, as they are all underage.

