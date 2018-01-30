Charges recommended in Marshfield shelter assault - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Charges recommended in Marshfield shelter assault

Posted:
By Cassandra Ambrosius, Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
MARSHFIELD (WAOW) -

Charges have been recommended against a 13-year-old boy who is accused of assaulting a three-year-old girl at a transitional shelter in Marshfield.

Police say he admitted to touching her at the St. Vincent de Paul. The facility closed its doors back in December and the alleged incident happened in October. 

The case was sent to the Wood County Human Services Department, because the suspect is a teen.

No names are being released, as they are all underage.    
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.