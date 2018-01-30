MAKING THE GRADE: Wisconsin Rapids class unleashes their genius - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

MAKING THE GRADE: Wisconsin Rapids class unleashes their genius

Posted:
By Rebecca Ribley, Evening Anchor
Students in Wood County are making math fun.

In this months Making the Grade with Rebecca, we stop by Wisconsin Rapids Area Middle School. There, students are tasked with finding how math works into their everyday lives and interests. 

"When you gives kids a chance to explore topics and interests that they have, that's what it does. It develops their genius in them," said David Keech, Wisconsin Rapids Area Middle School math teacher.

