UPDATE: DNR unsure if Wausau will face fines over sewage spill

The Department of Natural Resources says the city of Wausau could possibly face fines after 3.7 million gallons of sewage spilled into the Wisconsin River.

Right now, the DNR said they aren't able to say much because the leak is still under investigation.

Numerous people have expressed frustration over the million gallons spilled. Residents and farmers have reached out to Newsline 9 saying that if it was them, they would have to pay a hefty fine.

Newsline 9 asked the DNR about that Tuesday, and they said it's too early to comment because every case is different.

When the investigation is complete, the DNR will be able to disclose whether the city will be fined or face any repercussions.

A blockage in a pipe beneath the river was determined to be the cause of the waste water overflow.

