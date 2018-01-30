UW-Stevens Point officials: sexual harassment complaints on the rise

Students and staff across Wisconsin are accusing University of Wisconsin system teachers of sexual harassment.

More than 50 complaints have been filed since 2014, according to the UW system.

UW-Stevens Point leaders said they have had three sexual harassment complaints since 2014 but none of those complaints were filed by students.

According to the university, all of their cases were between faculty members. In one of the incidents, it ended in a faculty member resigning.

UWSP leaders said they take this issue very seriously and offer resources for both students and staff.

"We have an extremely strong commitment from the chancellor and the leadership to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for our students," Chief Human Resources Officer, Pam Dollard said. "We have mandatory training that all employees are required to go through, including student employees."

Dollard told Newsline 9 they have seen an increase in sexual harassment and leaders believe it is due to more awareness.

"When we're responding to incidents on our campus we have a total of 5 nationally trained investigators so when we respond to an incident that warrants and investigation, our goal is to complete that in a 60-day period," Dollard said.

UWSP has an advocate on campus who is trained to support survivors of sexual assault, dating and domestic violence and stalking.

Gov. Scott Walker spoke about the recent revelation while in Wausau Tuesday, saying, "We take it absolutely seriously whether it's faculty, staff, students, everyone should be safe on campus."

He said his administration has addressed this issue with a previous reform.

"A few years ago when I signed a change in the civil service reforms we actually made it an offense that you could be directly fired for, oddly enough under the old civil service before, you couldn't be fired solely for that, we can now fire people directly for that," Walker said.