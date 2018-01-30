Committee hears proposal for "Sara's Law" in Madison

The story of a Marathon County shooting victim was told in Madison Tuesday, as loved ones, lawyers and legislators presented a new proposal.More >>
A new bill inspired by the March 22 shooting massacre would make threatening or harming a family attorney a felony, according to a press release from the group Wausau Metro Strong.More >>
Hundreds of friends and family lined up outside Brainard's Funeral Home in Weston on Wednesday to say their final goodbyes to Dianne Look, 67, who was killed in last week's shooting rampage.More >>
Hundreds attended a service Thursday evening for one of the victims killed in the shooting rampage.More >>
The Marathon Savings Bank Rothschild branch reopened Thursday, eight days after the deadly shooting spree.More >>
Hundreds came together at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Rib Mountain on Saturday to reflect on the life of Sara Quirt Sann, 43, who was killed by a client's husband last week.More >>
A touching tribute by the Wisconsin Law Journal for a woman whose life was taken in a shooting rampage in Marathon County March 22.More >>
We're learning new exclusive details of at least three potential copycats, including two from the Wausau area, who threatened to duplicate the March 22 Marathon County shooting rampage.More >>
A funeral has been set for the suspected shooter that killed four people March 22.More >>
The estranged wife of the man suspected to be responsible for last week's shooting rampage is talking for the first time.More >>
A rare lunar phenomenon will take place on Jan. 31.More >>
Hundreds of people gathered at a small church in Lincoln County to say their final goodbye to a beloved Merrill pastor.More >>
An alleged party on Lake Wausau is at the center of controversy. It all started with a Facebook video of a person walking along Lake Wausau showing litter on the ice.More >>
A crash in Iron County left one person dead and one injured early Sunday morning.More >>
