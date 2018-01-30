Wisconsin lawmakers react to State of the Union

Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump gave his first State of the Union address in front of congress. During the speech, the President said the state of our union in strong. Wisconsin lawmakers disagree on whether that's accurate.

"The state of our union is most definitely strong," said Representative Sean Duffy. "Economic growth is sky-rocketing."

Wisconsin democrats disagree.

“The state of our union is not healthy, in fact, it is sick right now." said Representative Ron Kind. "There are deep divides across our country with far too many people retreating to their partisan corners."

Duffy said he thought it was an outstanding speech that highlighted many accomplishments over the past year, especially when it comes to tax reform and jobs. He said he believes the country is on the leading edge of tax reform.

Kind said he hopes that politicians can come together to work on crumbling infrastructure, prescription drugs and the opioid epidemic.