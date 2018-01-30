Tuesday Sports Report: Auburndale hangs on in final 20 seconds t - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday Sports Report: Auburndale hangs on in final 20 seconds to take over first place in Marawood-South

Boys Basketball 

Almond-Bancroft 71, Weyauwega-Fremont 32
Ashland 59, Northwestern 54
Auburndale 56, Marathon 52 
D.C. Everest 62, Wausau West 43
Edgar 51, Assumption 36
Grantsburg 48, Hayward 37
Lakeland 63, Northland Pines 60
Manawa 73, Gibraltar 56
Marshfield 77, Merrill 70
Medford 45. Antigo 37 
Mosinee 82, Tomahawk 43
Owen-Withee 69, Spencer 44
Pacelli 79, Iola-Scandinavia 64
Phelps 75, Elcho 30
Rhinelander 74, Wausau East 48 
Rib Lake 55, Prentice 45
Spring Valley 38, Colfax 21
Stevens Point 63, Wisconsin Rapids 52
Stratford 70, Newman Catholic 39 

Girls Basketball

Bowler 49, Rosholt 43
Colby 79, Athens 50 
Colfax 61, Ladysmith 26
Crivitz 71, Saint Thomas Aquinas 43 
DC Everest 55, Wausau West 34
Elcho 70, Phelps 22
Marshfield 49, Merrill 46 
Neillsville 42, Assumption 31
Oneida Nation 42, Niagara 37 
Stevens Point 87, Wisconsin Rapids 59 

Boys Hockey

East Merrill 4, Chequamegon/Phillips 3
Eau Claire North 9, Rice Lake 2
Waupaca 6, Medford Area 1

