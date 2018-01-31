New tool available for deaf or hard of hearing drivers

MARQUETTE COUNTY (WKOW) -- There is a new tool for drivers who are hard of hearing in case they get pulled over or need help on the road.

The Marquette County Health Department says a new communication visor was introduced. It shows pictures that an officer can point to if the person is pulled over. The officer could point to pictures to show what they want or what the violation was, and the driver can point to help the officer know what is wrong or the best way to communicate.

The card was released by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Office for Deaf and Hard of Hearing.