Suspected drunken driver leads officers on chase, asks for cigarette after arrest

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A suspected drunken driver led officers in Waukesha County on a chase in the middle of the night.

The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. Saturday.

Police said Andre Mack, 46, was speeding (going 48 mph in a 35 mph) on East Saint Paul Avenue in Waukesha. Police tried to pull him over but he wouldn’t stop.

Dash cam video shows Mack use his turn signal to get on Interstate 94 east with police in pursuit. According to the criminal complaint, Mack's vehicle was "swerving within its lane and had crossed the lane divider on a couple of occasions."

Waukesha County deputies joined the pursuit and set up spike strips near Calhoun Road. After hitting two sets of strips, the driver finally pulled over near Moorland Road in Brookfield.

Mack was ordered out of the vehicle and was arrested without incident.

After officers placed him in the back of the squad car, he made a request.

"Can I smoke a cigarette, dude?" Mack asked.

Mack was arrested and now faces two charges: attempting to flee or elude and his second OWI.