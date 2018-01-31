Snow creates slippery roads - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Snow creates slippery roads

Posted:
By Cassandra Ambrosius, Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography

Snow is making for tough conditions on roads across Central Wisconsin Wednesday morning. 

To check out current road conditions, click here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.