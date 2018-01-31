Wisconsin lawmakers on board when train crashed

The Latest on the accident involving a train carrying to a policy retreat in West Virginia (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

A congressman on the train involved in an accident on its way to a GOP retreat in West Virginia says three lawmakers who are doctors tended to crash victims.

Rep. James Comer of Kentucky says the collision destroyed a garbage truck, leaving it "just in pieces."

Comer says Reps. Larry Bucshon of Indiana, Roger Marshall of Kansas and Brad Wenstrup of Ohio came to the aid of crash victims before emergency personnel -- including a transport helicopter -- arrived.

The train was en route to a conference at the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, and hit the truck in Crozet, Virginia -- which is near west of Charlottesville.

Comer says lawmakers, spouses, and aides had been on the train for about two hours when suddenly there was a crash. The impact made him jump out of his seat.

I’m on the train w/members of Congress that was just involved in a crash. I’m ok. Most members are ok but serious injuries on the ground. — James Comer (@KYComer) January 31, 2018

12:40 p.m.

An Amtrak spokeswoman says a train has come into contact with a vehicle on the tracks in central Virginia -- the same area where members of Congress are reporting their train struck a truck.

Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods says there are no reported injuries to passengers or crew members after the incident that happened around 11:20 a.m. in Crozet, Virginia. Crozet is about 15 miles west of Charlottesville.

Woods says the train originated in Washington, but she couldn't confirm that members of Congress were aboard.

She says local law enforcement is investigating and crews are inspecting equipment for damage.

Republican Congressman Sean Duffy said he was in the back of the train with his wife and kids as well as Representative Jim Sensenbrenner.

"Because we're in the back of the train we stopped right in front of the garbage truck that was hit by the train and so we saw two individuals, they were lying outside the vehicle, they had been thrown from the vehicle," Rep. Duffy said. "I would just ask that those in Wisconsin would please pray for their families and for the one who is going to be critical as he was [flown] to a nearby hospital."

12:35 p.m.

Republican lawmakers and aides say a train carrying them to a policy retreat in West Virginia has struck a truck.

Oklahoma GOP Rep. Tom Cole says a person on the truck may have been injured. Emergency workers were on the scene.

Cole says he's not aware of any injuries on the train. A GOP aide speaking on condition of anonymity because the aide was not authorized to speak publicly says no lawmakers were injured.

Cole says he believes the accident occurred near Charlottesville, Virginia.

Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy tweeted that he was OK, along with his wife and kids.