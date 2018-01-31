Kimberly-Clark's workforce cuts include 600 in Wisconsin

Kimberly-Clark's plan to make deep cuts in its workforce involves hundreds of employees in Wisconsin.

The consumer products giant says it plans to close the Neenah Nonwovens facility within the next 18 months, as well as the Cold Spring Facility in nearby Fox Crossing.

The closures involve 600 employees. WLUK-TV reports the company says a final decision on the Cold Spring facility will come after it consults with the plant's union.

Kimberly-Clark recently announced plans to reduce its workforce by 12 percent to 13 percent, or 5,000 to 5,500 jobs, and close or sell about 10 manufacturing facilities.

The personal products maker was founded in Neenah in 1872 and moved its corporate headquarters to Irving, Texas in 1985. It currently employs about 3,200 people in the Fox Valley.

