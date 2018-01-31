Dead German shepherd, frozen pit bull found at Rhinelander home

Police found an "extremely emaciated" dead German shepherd and a pit bull frozen in a pet crate, according to a criminal complaint.

A woman told police her ex-boyfriend, Tyler Schaul, 20, told her that her dogs had died, the complaint said.

The dogs were found at a Rhinelander home that Schaul was moving from when police arrived Saturday, the complaint said.

"At one point, Schaul became upset and stated he would have answered the door with a shotgun if he knew it was the police," the complaint said.

Schaul is charged with two felony counts of intentional mistreatment of animals in a cruel manner leading to their deaths and three misdemeanors, including failure to provide proper food to an animal. A judge ordered him jailed on a $3,000 cash bond, online Oneida County court records say.

According to the complaint:

Schaul's 20-year-old ex-girlfriend reported she lived with him until early December.

The German shepherd - its bones "very identifiable" with "very little muscle mass" - was found on the bathroom floor and Schaul told investigators the dog died from eating chocolate. He said he fed it three pounds of venison and 1 1/2 pounds of dry dog food every day.

The pit bull was found in an unheated garage. Schaul told investigators the German shepherd broke out a dining room window in the home several weeks ago while he was at work and when he came home the pit bull was frozen in the crate near the window because the temperature in the home dropped to zero degrees.

"There was no evidence the window was new or had been replaced," police reported.

Schaul told police he intended to move to Illinois.