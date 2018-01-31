Abbotsford double-murder suspect will head to trial - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Abbotsford double-murder suspect will head to trial

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

A judge ruled there was enough probable cause in the case to send Tyler Zimmerman to trial.

Zimmerman, the suspect of the Jan. 20 double-murder in Abbotsford, pleaded not guilty in a preliminary hearing on Wednesday. 

The 26-year-old faces two counts of first degree intentional homicide and one count of attempted intentional homicide. 

The suspect told police in an interview that he killed his fiance, Cierra Hardrath, because she was unfaithful. 

Zimmerman did not know the other victim, Duane Lopez, but he also told police he shot Lopez because he was frantic after shooting Hardrath.

